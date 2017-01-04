|
NEWSPAPER HISTORY
The Afton/Fairland
American (The American), founded in 1906, has been serving Ottawa and
Delaware counties for over 100 years.
In 1906, the The American
began and still remains one the counties' only weekly newspapers.
This community-oriented
newspaper, with a readership of over 6,500, has dedicated its efforts to
serving the people of Afton, Fairland, Monkey Island, Grand Lake, and Grove.
Today, the The American is
under the general management and part ownership of John and Janet Link, and
is part of the Reid Family Publications, which includes the Weatherford
Daily News, Vinita Daily Journal, Perry Daily Journal, The Grand Laker,
Tri-County Journal and Nowata Star.
Publications affiliated with the
The Afton American
The
Weatherford Daily News, the
Vinita Daily Journal,
the Nowata Star,
The Grand Laker,
Perry Daily Journal,
The Bethany
Tribune and the
Afton/Fairland American.
Please
contact us about joint news releases and advertising possibilities for all
seven publications
For the Rate Card information,
please call Janet Link at 918-256-6422
For obit rates, please call
Janet Link or front desk at 918-256-6422
