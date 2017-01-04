Entire Newspaper Group Online

NEWSPAPER HISTORY

The Afton/Fairland American (The American), founded in 1906, has been serving Ottawa and Delaware counties for over 100 years.

In 1906, the The American began and still remains one the counties' only weekly newspapers.

This community-oriented newspaper, with a readership of over 6,500, has dedicated its efforts to serving the people of Afton, Fairland, Monkey Island, Grand Lake, and Grove.

Today, the The American is under the general management and part ownership of John and Janet Link, and is part of the Reid Family Publications, which includes the Weatherford Daily News, Vinita Daily Journal, Perry Daily Journal, The Grand Laker, Tri-County Journal and Nowata Star.

Publications affiliated with the The Afton American

Please contact us about joint news releases and advertising possibilities for all seven publications

For the Rate Card information, please call Janet Link at 918-256-6422

For obit rates, please call Janet Link or front desk at 918-256-6422